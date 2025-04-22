Greetings all!

Just a few small fixes and changes. Nothing major sorry.

Fixed an issue where you could be stuck in workshop.

The player can now do ‘proposition’.

The trading skill for the employee selling goods at a trading post now matters as it can provide a bonus on sales.

Relationship history in character info has been made to look nicer.

Rain has been changed to be more transparent.

Fixed typo that meant people were less likely to talk to each other than they are meant to be.

Age display has been fixed.

Fixed some language and added a lighter tone to the wording for some activities.

My main focus in the next patch outside of any of the usual tweaks and fixes is to finally add the advanced gameplay editor that will allow you to customise the world to be as brutal as you could ever imagine. And also to add a new raiding mechanic centred around Danegeld.

Also, just floating some ideas here but I would love to add an "Orphan Story" where you start the game as an orphan and play out some kind of story or life. I also often think about a "Viking Story" which would be focused on exiled vikings trying to survive while going on raids and such. Im very interested in your opinions on this kind of story gameplay and what you think I should do with these ideas?

Much love,

Atorcoppe.