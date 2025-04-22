 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18191756 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings all!

Just a few small fixes and changes. Nothing major sorry.

  • Fixed an issue where you could be stuck in workshop.

  • The player can now do ‘proposition’.

  • The trading skill for the employee selling goods at a trading post now matters as it can provide a bonus on sales.

  • Relationship history in character info has been made to look nicer.

  • Rain has been changed to be more transparent.

  • Fixed typo that meant people were less likely to talk to each other than they are meant to be.

  • Age display has been fixed.

  • Fixed some language and added a lighter tone to the wording for some activities.

My main focus in the next patch outside of any of the usual tweaks and fixes is to finally add the advanced gameplay editor that will allow you to customise the world to be as brutal as you could ever imagine. And also to add a new raiding mechanic centred around Danegeld.

Also, just floating some ideas here but I would love to add an "Orphan Story" where you start the game as an orphan and play out some kind of story or life. I also often think about a "Viking Story" which would be focused on exiled vikings trying to survive while going on raids and such. Im very interested in your opinions on this kind of story gameplay and what you think I should do with these ideas?

Much love,
Atorcoppe.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit SAELIG Windows Public Depot 612721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit SAELIG Linux Depot 612723
  • Loading history…
macOS SAELIG MacOS Depot 612724
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link