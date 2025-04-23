 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18191563 Edited 23 April 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I believe this will be the last content update before the next constellation, which will take a bit more time to arrive.

A new star has been born in the magic constellation. It allows you to reshape the world however you like. I added it because it was requested—whether for optimization reasons or simply for aesthetics. I enjoy letting you redefine the world your villagers must live in, in exchange for a good amount of playtime !

It’s mostly a way to reward the most dedicated players.

Other changes :

  • At night, plants will no longer be able to regenerate, so make sure you can survive until morning!

  • Tall grass is now saved properly

  • Villagers’ last job is now saved correctly

I hope you enjoy these changes, and that they help enhance your immersion !

Changed files in this update

