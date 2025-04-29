Hello detectives!
The “Off-Duty” update is live now!
This is our first content update of 2025.
You can now get into the detective spirit and chill with a pack of smokes when a case just gets too demanding (we do not recommend this in real life 😅)
Want to relax after a long day of sleuthing? Try a round of the brand-new digital card game, Wizards. A fantasy-themed grid-based card game. Be the first to bring your AI opponent’s HP to 0 to win. Strategically place your cards on the board, utilise their unique abilities, and watch the battle ensue each turn.
Go a little rogue and take on a secret shoe-stealing side mission (check your local newspaper for details 😜)
This update brings even more bug fixes, game polish and QOL improvements.
Get back on the case, detectives. It won't solve itself!
Full list of changes, updates and features listed below
V 40.02 Update Notes:
- New: Smokable cigarettes and cigars! (Steam version only - due to age rating restrictions)
- New: A whole new in-cruncher game; Wizcards.
- New: Secret side hustle opportunity, check the newspaper for info…
- New: The player can set their own cruncher passcode in the gameplay options menu.
- New: Player now visible on CCTV Surveillance.
- New: Some new items that were either not in the game or not spawning, including: Violin, Saxophone, Tennis Racket, Banh Mi and Yorkie Pie.*
- Fixed: Player now has complete self profile info.
- Fixed: A case of cruncher V-Mail app not loading & causing further gameplay issues (including a hard lock).
- Fixed: A possible game freeze when the game was picking a sniper victim.
- Fixed: Attempted fix for photos given to the player from side job disappearing from the case board.
- Fixed: Citizens photographed while asleep or handcuffed appear to stand in the photo.
- Fixed: ‘How Are You Doing’ dialog option spawned the name bribe dialog option.
- Fixed: Player’s belongings were still in their would-be starting apartment, even if the ‘Sandbox Starting Apartment’ setting was turned off. They also had a key.
- Fixed: Some grammar mistakes with double use of ‘hair’ when describing hair type and colour.
- Fixed: Using a cruncher placed in décor mode immediately could cause it (and you) to clip through the floor.
- Fixed: The ‘Seen or Heard Anything Unusual?’ Dialog option did not work when speaking over the telephone.
- Fixed: If the player answered a phone call intended for an NPC, there would be no dialog, and if the player hung up and picked up the phone again they would say the intended receiver’s lines.
- Fixed: Telephone call logs don’t give away too much info in their connections tab.
- Fixed: Loading the game in some rare cases could teleport the player to a different apartment.
- Fixed: Briefcase now more consistently stays inside the world.
- Fixed: Physics live time and physics profile adjusted to ensure Player/NPC's can't kick the briefcase incredibly hard.
- Fixed: Tweaked physics modes on all objects; this should stop them from falling through geometry.
- Fixed: Thrown objects more accurately inherit their initial held position.
- Fixed: Issue where trespassing status would not update after exiting an air vent (would stay on orange/minor level instead of red/severe).
- Fixed: You now cannot drop objects while in an air duct (to avoid them clipping through the side and getting lost)
- Fixed: You can now throw objects through open air vents (previously they would collide with an invisible barrier).
- Fixed: Coat stand collider meant that you couldn’t interact with some items that spawned on its base.
- Fixed: Kettle now has accurate sfx when thrown.
- Fixed: Keypad doors are no longer lock-pickable.
- Fixed: Handles on doors with keypads can no longer be lockpicked.
- Fixed: Geometry hole outside 1st floor windows at City Hall
- Added: Feedback: Call objective updates immediately when calling kidnapper back after setting up briefcase.
- Requires a new city generation to appear/spawn/see
Changed files in this update