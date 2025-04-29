Hello detectives!

The “Off-Duty” update is live now!

This is our first content update of 2025.

You can now get into the detective spirit and chill with a pack of smokes when a case just gets too demanding (we do not recommend this in real life 😅)

Want to relax after a long day of sleuthing? Try a round of the brand-new digital card game, Wizards. A fantasy-themed grid-based card game. Be the first to bring your AI opponent’s HP to 0 to win. Strategically place your cards on the board, utilise their unique abilities, and watch the battle ensue each turn.

Go a little rogue and take on a secret shoe-stealing side mission (check your local newspaper for details 😜)

This update brings even more bug fixes, game polish and QOL improvements.

Get back on the case, detectives. It won't solve itself!

Full list of changes, updates and features listed below

V 40.02 Update Notes: