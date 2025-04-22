- Fixed the problem that some functions did not refresh when switching languages in the game.
- Fixed the problem that monsters had no target when the player returned to the safe area.
- Fixed the problem that the task of fighting wolves in the Chamber of Commerce was refreshed at an early stage.
- Tomato mushroom soup increased hunger recovery by 50 points.
- "Hydraulic generator" was renamed "steam generator", and the construction materials of "steam generator" were modified.
- Added the display of the Chamber of Commerce level experience bar.
- The "shipping box" was renamed "stock box"
- Added a shortcut key to open the backpack pet interface.
- Added the function of displaying machine-related operation prompts on the right side of the screen in the machine operation interface.
Small Update V1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
