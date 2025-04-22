 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18191532 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that some functions did not refresh when switching languages in the game.
  2. Fixed the problem that monsters had no target when the player returned to the safe area.
  3. Fixed the problem that the task of fighting wolves in the Chamber of Commerce was refreshed at an early stage.
  4. Tomato mushroom soup increased hunger recovery by 50 points.
  5. "Hydraulic generator" was renamed "steam generator", and the construction materials of "steam generator" were modified.
  6. Added the display of the Chamber of Commerce level experience bar.
  7. The "shipping box" was renamed "stock box"
  8. Added a shortcut key to open the backpack pet interface.
  9. Added the function of displaying machine-related operation prompts on the right side of the screen in the machine operation interface.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2996001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link