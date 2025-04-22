 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18191483 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixing the object inspection getting stuck

  • Adding hint to Chapter 3

  • Fixing some design issue in floor 2

Please note that controller/gamepad is still working in progress.

More updates will be coming soon.

