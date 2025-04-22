

The "Jet Power" update is here, commanders! Jet fighters, new weapons, map changes, interface improvements, updated matchmaker rules, BR adjustments and many other changes are waiting for you in the game.

Each country got access to researchable Jet fighters with similar characteristics - Su-9, Me 262 A-1a/Jabo, Meteor F Mk.3 and Kikka. These are both fast and capable of carrying powerful bombs. On the other hand, their handling differs significantly from aircraft with piston engines and only the most experienced pilots will be able to harness their power.

The USSR received the Fedorov rifle 1912 and the "Uragan" SMG, while Germany got the MG 81 machine gun with an extraordinary rate of fire. The engineers of the USA can now build a similar weapon to the Ampulomet - the Northover Projector. And Japanese AT Gunners can counter enemy armored vehicles easier thanks to the RPzB. 43 Ofenrohr rocket launcher.

The Seelow Heights map has been significantly reworked – more diverse vegetation, alternate routes to capture points and more cover for infantry. Other maps also received noticeable changes.

Another important improvement is the change to the matchmaking rules: BR III no longer encounters BR V in battles. Meanwhile, the interface improvements will not only allow you to equip your soldiers faster for battle, but also to deactivate boosters for later use!

With the update, the "Silver Chest" filled with content from past events also temporarily returns to the store! It will be available for purchase until May 13th.

Check out the full list of changes below!

Weapons and soldiers

Added new weapons: Fedorov rifle 1912 (USSR BR II, Research) "Uragan" SMG (USSR BR II, Research) MG 81 (Germany BR V, Research) RPzB. 43 Ofenrohr (Japan BR IV, Research)

Added a Type 99 gas mask for Japanese soldiers using the RPzB. 43 Ofenrohr.

Added a new buildable structure for Engineers: Northover Projector. American and British engineers in Flametrooper squads can build these in all BRs.

Increased the base ammunition of the PPK-42 (USSR, Event) from 125 to 150 rounds.

Added an improved animation of the pan magazine rotating while firing the following weapons: DP-27, DPM, DT-29, PPD 1929, Lewis gun.

Added the sound of the magazine hitting the ground when reloading the AVT-40.

Changed the reload animation of the SKS-30 to a more authentic one.

Added unique clothing to the M/28 rifle (Germany, Premium) squad for battles in the Ardennes.

Reduced the sprint speed penalty of the Browning M1919A6 and the Maxim-Tokarev to be in line with the AN/M2 Stinger.

Updated the model of the Gewehr 41 (M) (Germany, Premium).

Fixed the lack of penetrating power of the shaped charge grenades fired from the Type 99 rifle with grenade launcher (Japan, Research).

Fixed the camera’s position when using the sight of the BSA Model 1929 Thompson.

Increased the base ammunition of the Fedorov rifle (USSR, Event) from 50 to 75 rounds.

Fixed an error in the recoil control value of the Sniper AVS-36. Now it’s identical to the infantry version.

Adjusted the recoil of the Fedorov MG (USSR, Premium) and the TZ-45 (Germany, Premium) to be in line with their classes.

Changed the BR of the Johnson M1941 from IV to III.

Changed the muzzle flash effect from shots.

Vehicles

Added new vehicles: Su-9 (USSR BR V, Research) Meteor F Mk.3 (USA BR V, Research) F-80A-5 (USA BR V, Premium) Me 262 A-1a/Jabo (Germany BR V, Research) Me 262 A-1/U4 (Germany BR V, Premium) Kikka (Japan BR V, Research)

Added new camouflages for tanks.

Added the missing glass effect to the driver's vision port of the A.C.I (USA, Premium) tank.

The upgrades for the T-34E "STZ" and the Pz.III N tanks from Stalingrad were removed from their Legacy squads and existing tanks were upgraded to the max.

UI

Added the ability to deactivate obtained boosters. The timer of deactivated boosters will continue to count down, but the base expiration time of boosters has been increased to 7 days. An additional limitation has been introduced - no more than 3 boosters can be activated manually at the same time.

Improved the booster widget near the START battle button.

Added a button to automatically fill the selected squad with soldiers.

Added buttons to purchase the best equipment for a specific BR.

Added a BR display for each soldier in a squad.

When reporting a player in-game, you can now select the reason from a more extensive list.

Graphics

After an artillery strike, a burning effect can now briefly appear on the ground around the craters.

Added a new Fog Render Distance option: Medium. This value will be selected by default when using the High Quality graphics preset.

Fixed a bug that made everything glow when turning the camera during night missions while the Global Illumination Algorithm setting was set to High.

Updated various fire textures (fires, combustion effects, Molotov cocktails, etc.).

Updated the muzzle flash effects of small arms.

Locations and missions

Improvements to Seelow Heights: Improved paths for infantry and vehicles. Added new and reworked existing cover around and on the routes leading to capture points. Resolved numerous issues related to tanks having direct line of sight. Adjusted infantry and vehicle spawn points. Improved the texture quality of the ground and the railway embankment. Redesigned the weather. Improved the visuals of the grass, its interaction with the wind, its density and its layout. Additional improvements to the environment.

Fixed cases where tanks and APCs could get stuck when spawning if the spawn point was occupied by other vehicles.

Updated the railway embankments and crossings in the "Steel Mill" and "Airfield" missions, as well as on the Ardennes and Seelow Heights maps, to make them easier to cross with tracked and half-tracked vehicles.

Fixed the pathfinding of AI soldiers across the crossing and the pontoon bridge in "The Kroll Opera House" mission.

Improved the pathfinding of AI soldiers on the stairs under the bridge in the "River crossing" mission.

Improved the pathfinding of AI soldiers in "The Reich Chancellery" mission. Soldiers can now more often climb through windows that are high up and correctly navigate through damaged fences.

Improved the pathfinding of AI soldiers in the "New Georgia" mission on the wrecked ship when moving through breaches.

Fixed the collision of the wrecked ship’s portholes in the "New Georgia" mission.

Fixed texture gaps in several places in the "Kahif cave village", "Le Bre" and "The Kroll Opera House" missions.

Fixed the crater formation on concrete in "The Kroll Opera House" mission.

Fixed places where soldiers could get stuck on the roofs of single-story buildings in the "Ministry garden" mission.

Adjusted the destructibility of barrels with fire in "The Reich Chancellery" mission.

Fixed objects disappearing when aiming at the door frame of the restaurant in "The Reich Chancellery" mission.

Fixed the incorrect placement of fences, sandbags and small objects in Normandy and Moscow.

Fixed a ladder in a house at one of the capture points in the "Monastery" mission, which could be climbed from the wrong side of the wall.

Removed the effect of flying ash particles from industrial workshops in the "Steel Mill" mission.

Fixed incorrect texture rendering range of railway signals in the "Steel Mill" mission.

Replaced the intact trucks scattered around the map with destroyed ones in the "Quarry" mission.

Fixed the incorrect floor textures in Assembly shop №2 in the "Tractor Plant" mission.

Added destructibility to small objects in Moscow, such as wooden buckets.

Corrected the materials of a number of objects and surfaces in the "Myansera" mission.

Adjusted water related settings in Berlin - current intensity, wave height, added ambient sound.

Fixed incorrect vegetation placement on several maps.

Added new missions: "Railway bridge East (Invasion)", "Mountain pass (Destruction)" and "Myansera (Conquest) Large".

Improved the placement of spawn points and battle areas in missions: "Alligator Creek (Assault)" and "Alligator Creek (Destruction)".

The last capture point in the "Alligator Creek (Destruction)" mission has been moved to the villa.

Improved the placement of vehicle spawn points in the "Omer" mission.

Fixed the placement of the paratroopers’ spawn camera in the "Al Har (Conquest)" mission.

Adjusted the geometry of certain capture points in the "Al Har (Conquest)" mission.

Fixed the incorrect placement of ammunition resupply points in the "Ruins of Vaux North (Invasion)" and "Ruins of Vaux South (Invasion)" missions.

Changed the location of several ammunition resupply points in Moscow.

Consoles

Custom matches, contacts and in-game group creation will be temporarily unavailable on Xbox due to technical reasons.

Other improvements