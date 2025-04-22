New Changes for v0.1.3a:
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where the NPC could be accidentally damaged after interaction
-
Fixed an issue where Fated scripture caused souls to not drop from enemies.
-
Fixed an issue where anchor explosion fail to trigger on the same enemy.
-
Fixed an issue where Guardian Construct could not die after summoning minions.
Balance Changes:
-
Increased: The despawn timer for secret bosses.
-
Increased: The respawn timer for secret bosses.
-
Added: After defeating the boss, secret bosses will only be able to spawn again after defeating a certain number of enemies from their biome.
-
Nerfed Damage & Speed for Emberfang.
-
Reworked for Perforator's Trait "Venefic Eidolon"
Qol Updates:
- Removed delay to use Lobby Elevators
We'll continue working on more balance patches, bug fixes & optimisations in the near future, stay tuned.
Changed files in this update