22 April 2025 Build 18191435 Edited 22 April 2025 – 15:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Changes for v0.1.3a:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the NPC could be accidentally damaged after interaction

  • Fixed an issue where Fated scripture caused souls to not drop from enemies.

  • Fixed an issue where anchor explosion fail to trigger on the same enemy.

  • Fixed an issue where Guardian Construct could not die after summoning minions.

Balance Changes:

  • Increased: The despawn timer for secret bosses.

  • Increased: The respawn timer for secret bosses.

  • Added: After defeating the boss, secret bosses will only be able to spawn again after defeating a certain number of enemies from their biome.

  • Nerfed Damage & Speed for Emberfang.

  • Reworked for Perforator's Trait "Venefic Eidolon"

Qol Updates:

  • Removed delay to use Lobby Elevators

We'll continue working on more balance patches, bug fixes & optimisations in the near future, stay tuned.

