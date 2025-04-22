 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18191269
Captains,

The following changes were applied today, April 22:

  • Boarding counter-actions in PvP are now approximately twice as effective as those in NPC boarding.

  • Higher level NPCs can now respond more effectively to last-second command switches during boarding.

  • Improved wearing and improved "running" (wind at 180 degrees) speed across all vessels.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the upper jib on the Galeon to not open properly.

Spotlight image from Captain Rake News from the November 2021 screenshot competition.

