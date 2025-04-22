Captains,
The following changes were applied today, April 22:
-
Boarding counter-actions in PvP are now approximately twice as effective as those in NPC boarding.
-
Higher level NPCs can now respond more effectively to last-second command switches during boarding.
-
Improved wearing and improved "running" (wind at 180 degrees) speed across all vessels.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the upper jib on the Galeon to not open properly.
Spotlight image from Captain Rake News from the November 2021 screenshot competition.
Changed files in this update