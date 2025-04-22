Hey Jotunnslayers! Today, we're bringing you a Hotfix 0.3.1 to address multiple reported issues. We're still working on additional fixes based on your feedback!
Steam Deck Improvements
Fixed FPS drops during boss fight in Jotunheim.
Improved text visibility.
General Improvements
Prevented excessive zooming on ultrawide resolutions (wider than 21:9).
Increased weighting for skills with purchased evolutions.
Enhanced enemy AI performance for smoother gameplay.
Bug Fixes
Resolved issues with modifier effects.
Removed Odin's Eye trophy.
Fixed inability to change aspect ratio on 5120x2160 monitors.
Addressed a bug where the game had no audio at launch if not in focus.
Fixed black artifacts when evolving Thunderstorm.
Resolved broken SFX when using Reset Save with a Gamepad.
Fixed coin glitch after picking it up right before death.
Corrected enemy spawn issues in the middle of the map in Jotunheim.
Fixed elite enemy glitch in Jotunheim after using Temporal Trap.
Resolved UI slider highlight issues in Settings menu.
Fixed missing Vortex damage display on results screen.
Addressed game-breaking issue after reviving during coin collection.
Thanks for your support, and keep on slaying!
