22 April 2025 Build 18191238 Edited 22 April 2025 – 10:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Jotunnslayers! Today, we're bringing you a Hotfix 0.3.1 to address multiple reported issues. We're still working on additional fixes based on your feedback!

Steam Deck Improvements

  • Fixed FPS drops during boss fight in Jotunheim.

  • Improved text visibility.

General Improvements

  • Prevented excessive zooming on ultrawide resolutions (wider than 21:9).

  • Increased weighting for skills with purchased evolutions.

  • Enhanced enemy AI performance for smoother gameplay.

Bug Fixes

  • Resolved issues with modifier effects.

  • Removed Odin's Eye trophy.

  • Fixed inability to change aspect ratio on 5120x2160 monitors.

  • Addressed a bug where the game had no audio at launch if not in focus.

  • Fixed black artifacts when evolving Thunderstorm.

  • Resolved broken SFX when using Reset Save with a Gamepad.

  • Fixed coin glitch after picking it up right before death.

  • Corrected enemy spawn issues in the middle of the map in Jotunheim.

  • Fixed elite enemy glitch in Jotunheim after using Temporal Trap.

  • Resolved UI slider highlight issues in Settings menu.

  • Fixed missing Vortex damage display on results screen.

  • Addressed game-breaking issue after reviving during coin collection.

Thanks for your support, and keep on slaying!

