Mission Journal: Patch #2.9.0

Date of entry: 2149/02/11

Agricultural pod 3 reported a sudden drop in internal humidity levels at 06:23 MST. Initial diagnostics suggested a fault in the misting array, later traced to a cracked valve in the secondary water line—likely stress damage from last week’s temperature fluctuations. Engineering isolated the line, replaced the faulty component, and recalibrated the delivery schedule. Humidity has since stabilized and crop health remains unaffected.

Fixed softlock when a player leaves a game and is replaced by AI.

Fixed the picker to allow the selection of several resources.

Fixed selecting Venus during the Solar Phase creating chain-Nullrefs and locking the game.

Fixed Wild tag issue on Gyropolis.

Fixed softlocks in the tutorial.

Fixed Mining Guild being granted a Steel production when placing an Ocean during Solar Phase.

Fixed UI hitboxes of "return to previous screen" being too big.

Fixed errors appearing regularly but not blocking the game.

Fixed glitch of Viron’s action.

Fixed card action of Asteroid Deflection System not displaying.

Fixed resolution setting coming back to the resolution of the screen when changed in windowed.

Fixed colorless Greeneries during the final Plants conversion phase.

Fixed discounts in the log showed with current discounts instead of discounts that applied when played.