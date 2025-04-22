From Hell... New Ending — Aijin: Major Version Update

Aijin just rolled out a massive update today! Here's what's new:

New Content

1: Enhanced "Sanity" Mechanics

Including:

①Sanity will gradually decrease over time

②Press B to recover sanity

③New sanity-based features that unlock new endings

④Map changes based on sanity levels

2: New Maps "From Hell" and "Walls of Flesh"

3: 8 Brand New BGM Tracks

4: 7 New Monsters with Unique Mechanics

①"Dismembered Crawler": Slow-moving, dangerous in groups, easily surrounded

②"Headless Runner": Normal movement, stationary during breathing, persistent tracking

③"Unholy Triangular Mark": Immobile, must be constantly watched in light

④"Pulsating Heart": From an unknown organism, constantly throbbing

⑤"Demon Head": Hidden in an abyss, cannot be stared at

⑥"Blood Room": Appears in random locations, contains supplies

⑦"Her": ???

5: New Storyline Progressions in GALGAME Endings

6: New Ending "Walls of Flesh"

7: New Ending "Reality and Fantasy"

8: More Hints and Guidance

9: New Map "Sunset Horizon"



Beyond new content, we've optimized UI and map elements.

1: Map Performance Optimization

2: Inventory Screen Update

3: Exit Screen Redesign

4: Main Menu Refresh

Stay tuned for upcoming multiplayer functionality in the next version!