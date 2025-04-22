From Hell... New Ending — Aijin: Major Version Update
Aijin just rolled out a massive update today! Here's what's new:
New Content
1: Enhanced "Sanity" Mechanics
Including:
①Sanity will gradually decrease over time
②Press B to recover sanity
③New sanity-based features that unlock new endings
④Map changes based on sanity levels
2: New Maps "From Hell" and "Walls of Flesh"
3: 8 Brand New BGM Tracks
4: 7 New Monsters with Unique Mechanics
①"Dismembered Crawler": Slow-moving, dangerous in groups, easily surrounded
②"Headless Runner": Normal movement, stationary during breathing, persistent tracking
③"Unholy Triangular Mark": Immobile, must be constantly watched in light
④"Pulsating Heart": From an unknown organism, constantly throbbing
⑤"Demon Head": Hidden in an abyss, cannot be stared at
⑥"Blood Room": Appears in random locations, contains supplies
⑦"Her": ???
5: New Storyline Progressions in GALGAME Endings
6: New Ending "Walls of Flesh"
7: New Ending "Reality and Fantasy"
8: More Hints and Guidance
9: New Map "Sunset Horizon"
Beyond new content, we've optimized UI and map elements.
1: Map Performance Optimization
2: Inventory Screen Update
3: Exit Screen Redesign
4: Main Menu Refresh
Stay tuned for upcoming multiplayer functionality in the next version!
Changed files in this update