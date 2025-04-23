 Skip to content

Major 23 April 2025 Build 18191103 Edited 23 April 2025 – 01:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CO-OP UPDATE IS LIVE!

It has been a long and tedious development process, but the co-op feature is finally here! Any future content compatible with co-op will also support it.

> Get ready for an adventure with your friends across the universes of NUSNUR...

  • Local co-op for up to 4 individuals has been added.
> Sit back, relax, and observe NUSNUR in peak comfort...

  • Co-op individuals can interact with the environment, but story progression is tied to the host.
> Team up with your friends and take down anything that gets in your way...



  • Friendly fire, camera focus, and visuals can be customized in the co-op options menu.
> Don't forget to have fun along the way...

  • Co-op individuals can use cursor emotes while spectating.
> Why not prove which one of you is the greatest eye magic warrior of all time...?


  • An imagination where every co-op individual can battle has been added.

  • Different rooms and modifiers have been added to the co-op battle imagination.

> More small content and quality-of-life updates for observers are here...

  • Epic Grid Game (EGG) universe imagination has been added.

  • Now, quick eye attack ability is available after the encounter with Qaan.

  • Falling no longer interrupts melee attacks.

  • The eye finisher attack no longer adopts the quick eye attack button if the quick eye attack is unavailable.

  • The default controller/gamepad key bindings have been updated to follow traditional usage.

> Something eerie is on its way...


Thank you for playing observing...

