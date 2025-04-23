It has been a long and tedious development process, but the co-op feature is finally here! Any future content compatible with co-op will also support it.

> Get ready for an adventure with your friends across the universes of NUSNUR...

Local co-op for up to 4 individuals has been added.

> Sit back, relax, and observe NUSNUR in peak comfort...

Co-op individuals can interact with the environment, but story progression is tied to the host.

> Team up with your friends and take down anything that gets in your way...







Friendly fire, camera focus, and visuals can be customized in the co-op options menu.

> Don't forget to have fun along the way...

Co-op individuals can use cursor emotes while spectating.

> Why not prove which one of you is the greatest eye magic warrior of all time...?





An imagination where every co-op individual can battle has been added.

Different rooms and modifiers have been added to the co-op battle imagination.

Epic Grid Game (EGG) universe imagination has been added.

Now, quick eye attack ability is available after the encounter with Qaan.

Falling no longer interrupts melee attacks.

The eye finisher attack no longer adopts the quick eye attack button if the quick eye attack is unavailable.

The default controller/gamepad key bindings have been updated to follow traditional usage.

> Something eerie is on its way...