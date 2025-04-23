Hello everyone, ZeroCreation Games here.

Time truly flies."The Hungry Lamb" has been out for a full year.

Our journey began with a tense delay from April 11 to April 23, 2024.

A year later, "The Hungry Lamb" has now sold over 1.2 million copies worldwide. Man Sui figurines have surpassed 60,000 units, physical art books exceeded 20,000 copies, and digital products reached 610,000 sales, with other merchandise receiving wonderful support.

Excitingly, novel adaptations, film/TV series, and animation projects are underway. While we can't predict when they'll arrive, we're deeply honored that these adaptations are even happening.

From the bottom of our hearts—thank you! ZeroCreation Games is profoundly grateful to everyone who has embraced "The Hungry Lamb."

Thanks to your support, we've moved beyond our own "hungry" days. We now have the resources to create many more games of this scale.

Our promise to you: we'll craft even better experiences and reinvest most of our earnings into making games you'll love.

We coop with a great artist to bring you our anniversary art, We hope to always set sail with you.

There are also some news we would like to share ——



To celebrate our one-year anniversary , we're delighted to share some exciting news:

"The Hungry Lamb: Traveling in the Late Ming Dynasty" will soon add four new languages: French, Russian, Ukrainian, and Italian.

These translations come directly from our passionate international fans. We'll add them to the game and credit each translator in our end-game acknowledgments.

Thank you to these players for breaking down language barriers and helping our game reach new audiences worldwide!

The digital art book for "The Hungry Lamb" launches on April 23, 2025.

This art book is co-published with Scroll Publishing and People's Posts and Telecommunications Press—an officially licensed publication available in select physical bookstores.

After months of coordination with our partners, we're now cleared to offer a digital edition.

To respect our physical book owners, the digital version won't include all behind-the-scenes content, but will still feature essential character sketches, CG design drafts, and design process insights.

Get the digital art book at a special 10% launch discount—perfect for fans curious about our creative process!

We've revealed character art for Liang and Man Sui from our upcoming sequel, "The Weeping Swan: Ten Days of the City's Fall"!

Launching in early 2026, "The Weeping Swan" continues after the events of "The Hungry Lamb", featuring new protagonists in a moving story, with special appearances by Liang and Man Sui.

We've just updated our store page.

Players can now see the new character art for Liang and Man Sui on the Steam store page for "The Weeping Swan".

We're now accepting Japanese voice actor recommendations for "The Weeping Swan"!

We'd love to hear your suggestions for voice talent.

Please share your recommendations in the comments below.

With our expanded budget for "The Weeping Swan", we can work with more renowned Japanese voice actors!

Your suggestions are most welcome!

Thank you again for your incredible support. We at ZeroCreation Games look forward to sharing many more adventures with you in the years ahead!