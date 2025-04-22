We are excited to announce a very special addition to American Truck Simulator, The Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition! This limited-edition truck pays tribute to the long-standing heritage of the W900, a true icon that has been a staple of the North American highway since its debut in 1963.



With over 280,000 units produced since its release, the W900 has left a significant mark on the industry. The Legacy Edition celebrates that rich history, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to recreate this special edition of the W900 for American Truck Simulator for all players to experience and enjoy.

Inside the cab, you’ll find a luxurious Black Diamond VIT interior, featuring platinum accents and vintage tuck-and-roll upholstery on the sleeper’s back wall. Ravenwood trim on the dash and doors is paired with legacy Kenworth logos and elegant platinum stitching.





We’ve also recreated the new vintage-style interior options for the Day Cab, 72" Flat Roof Sleeper, and 86" Studio Sleeper configurations. These include legacy seats, period-correct trim, and a legacy badged steering wheel with platinum accent stitching.



On the exterior, the W900 Legacy Edition features several design elements inspired by the original 1963 model, including classic Kenworth hood badges and special paint schemes that reflect the truck’s origins. In addition, we’ve introduced a range of new customization options.



These include a heritage-style bumper, a new hood with painted extensions, legacy-style exhausts, rear mudflaps featuring the original Kenworth logo, and modern air filters available in both painted and chrome variants. Players can also equip mirrors with integrated blinkers, new horn options, and cabflares.





Through the years, the Kenworth W900 has made its mark with a variety of special edition trucks, each of which featured its own unique paint job. We're excited to share that we have faithfully recreated each of these for you to use on the W900 in American Truck Simulator, including:

Midnight Sun

Gold Nugget

Liberty VIT 200

Shasta

Yukon

Icon

Yosemite

Comet

VIT Edition

VIT Edition Metallic

Oh Canada!

Each one is designed to highlight the unique spirit of this legendary truck. We hope you enjoy customising your rig with these iconic paint jobs!









As part of this update, we’re adding a new cabin variant for the Kenworth W900, the 72" Flat Roof Sleeper, as well as featuring the classic split windshield. These new additions are compatible with all existing paint job DLCs and the W900 Tuning Pack, ensuring players have full freedom to customise their truck.







We’d like to thank our good friends at Kenworth Trucks for allowing us to bring this special, limited edition to the virtual roads of American Truck Simulator. We know how much our players enjoy trucking with the W900, and we’re proud to be part of this farewell to an icon of the American highway.

Be sure to share your screenshots, videos, and more with us and Kenworth Trucks on social media using the hashtag #W900Legacy, we’d love to see and share them! We hope you enjoy hitting the road in American Truck Simulator with the Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition. Until next time, keep on truckin’.