 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18190827 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated backdrop trees in Kiel and Zalasie.

  • Increased rod control responsiveness to better follow the camera during fish fights.

  • Removed water splashes that appeared when equipping a new rod from the inventory.

  • Removed incorrect water splashes that appeared in front of the player during casting.

  • Fixed an aquarium bug in the Residence that prevented the Management UI from showing.

  • Fixed Aquariums 3 and 4 in the Residence.

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Depot 1136381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link