-
Updated backdrop trees in Kiel and Zalasie.
-
Increased rod control responsiveness to better follow the camera during fish fights.
-
Removed water splashes that appeared when equipping a new rod from the inventory.
-
Removed incorrect water splashes that appeared in front of the player during casting.
-
Fixed an aquarium bug in the Residence that prevented the Management UI from showing.
-
Fixed Aquariums 3 and 4 in the Residence.
Game Update | 1.25.04.18:3832
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Depot 1136381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update