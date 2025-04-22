Update 1.0.4 is already available!
In this version - Updated text sizes and layout when using Steam Deck or an enlarged interface on PC and fixes.
ːsteamthumbsupːWe thank everyone who have participated in beta testing of this version.ːsteamthumbsupː
List of changes:
Interface
-
Updated text sizes and layout when using Steam Deck or an enlarged interface on PC.
-
Settings. The step of the frame rate slider when using the controller is now 5.
Fixed
-
Dobrynya. Bogatyr’s Blood card. The effect now works correctly when played more than once per battle.
-
Dobrynya. Bloodletting card. When playing the card with 0 AP, the hero’s animation now works as intended.
-
Merchant. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, the hero's status bar is now visible.
-
Path choosing screen. After changing the resolution, when hovering over the page, its visual does not disappear anymore.
-
Lindenbloom potion. Now it works correctly when used during a dialog.
-
Steam Deck. When using the touchscreen, keyboard prompts no longer appear on the screen.
-
Fixed the card preview in your hand:
- A preview of the already improved cards can now be seen.
- In the preview mode, you can switch between the cards in your hand without leaving the preview.
-
Feats of Glory. When using the enlarged interface and a controller, the point frames no longer overlap with the neighboring points.
-
When you turn on/off the enlarged interface while receiving cards in your hand, their size no longer changes.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the counter of the relics, which were triggered on a certain turn, to work incorrectly if a player restarted the battle before the start of the first turn.
-
Dobrynya. In Cold Blood and Deadly Defense cards. Fixed the effect applying to the hero when a foe is not Vanquished.
-
Dobrynya. Enchanted Shield card. When the selected card is improved, its value no longer changes (for example, due to the Confused effect) whenever it appears in the hand.
-
Dobrynya. Sun of Velikograd relic. Visual update: the charge was removed; now the glow indicates the activity or inactivity of the relic.
-
Bandit Leader. Upon death, he no longer receives Stolen Gold when other robbers are Vanquished.
-
Open modifiers can now be viewed on the statistics screen when using a controller.
-
Fixed an error that caused lists with scrolling to work incorrectly when using a controller.
Changed files in this update