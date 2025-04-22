Update 1.0.4 is already available!

In this version - Updated text sizes and layout when using Steam Deck or an enlarged interface on PC and fixes.

ːsteamthumbsupːWe thank everyone who have participated in beta testing of this version.ːsteamthumbsupː

List of changes:

Interface

Updated text sizes and layout when using Steam Deck or an enlarged interface on PC.

Settings. The step of the frame rate slider when using the controller is now 5.

Fixed

Dobrynya. Bogatyr’s Blood card. The effect now works correctly when played more than once per battle.

Dobrynya. Bloodletting card. When playing the card with 0 AP, the hero’s animation now works as intended.

Merchant. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, the hero's status bar is now visible.

Path choosing screen. After changing the resolution, when hovering over the page, its visual does not disappear anymore.

Lindenbloom potion. Now it works correctly when used during a dialog.

Steam Deck. When using the touchscreen, keyboard prompts no longer appear on the screen.

Fixed the card preview in your hand:

A preview of the already improved cards can now be seen.

In the preview mode, you can switch between the cards in your hand without leaving the preview.