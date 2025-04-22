 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18190746
Update notes via Steam Community

✅ Fixes :
-Improved several incorrect translations across menus and UI.
-Fixed a sound bug that occurred when too many units were present on screen.
-Fixed an issue with the "Blitz" spell that could cause infinite experience generation.

✨ Improvements:
-Current XP and level are now displayed in the interface.
-The current difficulty level is now visible in-game.
-New upgrades are now visually distinguishable from those already unlocked.

💬 Thank you for playing Cube Guardian! I'm doing my best to fix as many issues as possible and take your feedback into account. Keep it coming, and stay tuned for more updates!

