- Updated the icon for the Override Chip, replacing the previous placeholder graphic.
- Optimized character movement in Quick Mode: you can now run by simply holding down a direction key—no more double-tapping required. Movement is now more intuitive and user-friendly.
Patch Notes – Version 0.3.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update