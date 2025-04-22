 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18190606
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Updated the icon for the Override Chip, replacing the previous placeholder graphic.
  2. Optimized character movement in Quick Mode: you can now run by simply holding down a direction key—no more double-tapping required. Movement is now more intuitive and user-friendly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2848741
