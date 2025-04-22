Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where deleting save data would reset progress toward achievements.
-
Fixed various level boundary and camera issues.
Improvements
-
Added Advanced Controls in the option menu:
- Added a new Spherical Gravity Controls setting, allowing players to choose between Screen Space (default) or Character Relative for movement direction control.
-
The Large Hint Buttons option in Advanced Graphics options now also scales the size of the ChronoLag timer display, enhancing visual clarity on handheld devices like the Steam Deck.
Changed files in this update