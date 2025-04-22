 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18190596 Edited 22 April 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where deleting save data would reset progress toward achievements.

  • Fixed various level boundary and camera issues.

Improvements

  • Added Advanced Controls in the option menu:

    • Added a new Spherical Gravity Controls setting, allowing players to choose between Screen Space (default) or Character Relative for movement direction control.

  • The Large Hint Buttons option in Advanced Graphics options now also scales the size of the ChronoLag timer display, enhancing visual clarity on handheld devices like the Steam Deck.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link