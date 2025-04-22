 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18190539 Edited 22 April 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've just rolled out a hotfix addressing a visual bug affecting global resource display. The issue caused resource counts to appear incorrectly.

Changelog:
  • Displayed global resources are fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1651561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link