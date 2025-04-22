 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18190423 Edited 22 April 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed gamepad crash game/events/ev_gamepad.lua:104 attempt to index field 'picker' (a nil value)

