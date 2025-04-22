Fixed the problem that the last two tasks (daily turnover exceeds x) in the tutorial storyline would cause the game to freeze (this only occurred in old save files and has been fixed).

Fixed the bug that the side views of scarves and eyes in the character creation interface couldn't be previewed correctly.

Fixed the positioning bug in the initial farm storyline caused by replacing the log cabin.

Fixed the bug that a new save file would show a loading error if there were no buff states.

Optimized the villager movement algorithm. Now, when the player gets close to a villager, the villager will pause its movement.

Fixed the bug of incorrect dialogue positioning in the home after the wedding.

Optimized the problem of the joint between the interior walls and the floor. Now they can be aligned correctly.

Optimized the sorting hierarchy problem of the aquarium walls. Now, the customers in the aquarium won't pass through the models.

Optimized the problem that villagers would appear in advance when switching scenes (the problem of ghostly flickering).

Fixed the bug that the texture display of the rarest egg in the claw machine was incorrect.

Fixed the bug that the claw of the claw machine would occasionally fly out of the screen.

Fixed the problem of incorrect arrow display in the task system (when accepting a task while the task panel is minimized, the task switching arrow would appear incorrectly).

Fixed the bug that the buildings just constructed in the back mountain couldn't be moved.

Fixed the bug that the grass display was incorrect after moving buildings in the back mountain.

Optimized the sorting hierarchy problem of Beiguo.

Canceled the function that clicking the left mouse button near the R&D station could bring up the blueprint panel to prevent incorrect clicks after R&D failures.

Canceled the function that clicking the left mouse button near the cooking station could bring up the cooking panel to prevent incorrect clicks after cooking.

Adjusted the position of the farm mailbox.

Adjusted the position of the shipping box.

Optimized the collision bodies of many farm objects. Now they have more compact and smooth collision bodies.

Added the wind chime sound effect when going out of the level 1 home.

Adjusted the triggering order of some storylines in Beiguo's restaurant to prevent conflicts.