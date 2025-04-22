Feudals,

With patch 0.27.0.33, we’ve rolled out a number of important fixes and updates that directly address community feedback and ongoing concerns. These changes are aimed at improving your overall gameplay experience and ensuring a smoother, more balanced adventure in the world of Life is Feudal.

Character progression

Fixed: We received many reports from players that said that their skills would stop growing/decreasing passively after they disconnect. The team has conducted a thorough research and identified the roots of the problem. It appears that one personality could influence the progress in another, for example if a player did not have the skill “Knight” unlocked for personality 1 (the icon displayed as gray, the preceding skill “Cavalry” had 29 points in it), this fact will stall the same skill on personality two (despite setting skill “Knight” to increase, the process will halt once a player disconnects).This issue has been fixed, now a skill should increase/decrease regardless of its status for different personalities.

Fixed: The available experience pool will now display correctly after a character loses a portion of it upon death.

Personal claims

Fixed: There were instances when a player could place two personal claims on the same account on different servers. This bug was fixed.

Changed: Max size of a private claim was increased by 50% from 300 to 450 tiles.

Guilds

Added: Now when guild A changes status with guild B to “Ally”, all players of guild B will receive a notification in the system chat.

Added: If a player tries to interact with support points of an outpost of an enemy guild, they will now receive a notification that this action is not possible.

Arena

Fixed: “Intellect” and “Constitution” stats no longer switch upon entering Arena/IB.

Knools

Added: The knools can now inflict “wounds” and “broken bones” statuses upon attack.

Crafting

Fixed: Regionality of resources, blueprints and items has been restored.

Changed: To craft a “tabard”, one now needs 1 simple cloth instead of 1 linen cloth.

Hunting

Fixed: The ability “Look for tracks of peaceful animals/ tracks aggressive animals” sometimes required a character to receive damage from an animal to work properly. Now this issue is resolved.

Fixed: We have further improved the tracking system so that the animal’s tracks are displayed properly.

Animal lore

Fixed: After the stable capacity increase, there was an issue that the maximum food and water storage does not scale properly with the new animal capacity. This issue has now been fixed: “Small Stables” now hold 360 stones of food, “Large Stables” hold 1200 stones of food, both with animals slots filled to maximum.

Fixed: We have improved the calculation of quality for eggs in the “Coop”. Now it is possible to get 100q eggs with 100q chickens.

Technical

Fixed: When using the "Repair" ability, if both the item to repair and the repair kit are stored within inventory containers (e.g., storage box, backpack, sack), the repair kit is not consumed. This issue has now been fixed.

Fixed: Lamp posts will now remember their last state and will remain lit even after maintenance or a server reboot.

Fixed: Net event traffic optimized to reduce lag and desync.

Changed: If player A launched interaction with an object via the “ability planning”, player B can no longer interact with the same object. For example, if player A is in the process of “Unharnessing” a cart, another player cannot interact with the same cart.

UX/UI

Fixed: Now if a player has more than 5 buffs and the “Enable window auto-adjust” is on, the description of buffs is displayed properly without it being cut

Changed: We have adjusted the crosshair for ranged weapons to better reflect the projectile’s trajectory.

Changed: Localization for certain actions has been updated

Thanks for sticking with us and sharing your thoughts — it really helps us make Life is Feudal better for everyone. We’ve got more fixes, tweaks, and changes in the works, so stay tuned!