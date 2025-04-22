- Fixed a bug where double clicking on a Battle Card could lead to a wrong desertation detection
- Fixed a bug where the battle would sometimes not load correctly when using navigation hotkeys
- Fixed a visual issue with arrows and dragons
- Fixed a visual issue with pinned down trolls
- Fixed an issue where ranged characters could get closer to the frontline than they should
Hotfix v1.19.1
Update notes via Steam Community
