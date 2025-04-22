 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18190187 Edited 22 April 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where double clicking on a Battle Card could lead to a wrong desertation detection
  • Fixed a bug where the battle would sometimes not load correctly when using navigation hotkeys
  • Fixed a visual issue with arrows and dragons
  • Fixed a visual issue with pinned down trolls
  • Fixed an issue where ranged characters could get closer to the frontline than they should

Changed files in this update

Depot 2205851
