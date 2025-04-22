Dear players, hello everyone.

We will perform a maintenance update today at 17:00 (GMT+8) to fix some recent bugs and optimize certain rules and experiences, all based on the suggestions and feedback from everyone. Thank you very much. The maintenance details are as follows:

1, All title durations have been changed to 999 days.

2, When you have multiple titles, only the equipped title’s attribute bonuses are active; unequipped titles provide no bonuses.

3, In the Talisman Refining gameplay, the guaranteed dust yield for each quality has been increased.

4, The Talisman Refining Shop now includes God‑tier Talisman exchanges.

5, The “Thousand‑Mile Goose Feather” and “All‑Embracing Sea” red packets have been adjusted to 10 Crystals / 100 Crystals.

6, Forbidden Trial is now open daily, and the Boss’s HP has been doubled.