Warmest greetings to all WANDERER: Broken Bed fans 😊 We have good news for you!

We are now still working on Act II. New stories, quests, characters, intricacies of plot and balance... Well, you know: A LOT OF WORK. However, we don't forget about bugs and errors. So here we'll tell you what we've managed to find and fix 😉

We have tried to get rid of all the bugs that players reported. We’ve also spent quite a lot of time on additional testing afterwards. These are some of the BUGS that were very common and also have been FIXED:

Overlapping dialog with Tybalt on the H-scene with Catrine in the infirmary

Closed wing was not opened after completing a certain main quest

Combat with Calem didn't end after the timer expired

Some fights in the dungeon didn't end even after the death of all enemies

Bodies of enemies didn't disappear after killing them, thus overlapping with the HP bar of other enemies

“Furry Thief” quest didn't count as finished in the jounal after completing it

Creating a potion sometimes didn't count for the assignment, which broke the mini-game

HUGE thank you to all those who send bug reports on our Discord server. The game becomes better and better yet with your help ❤️

❗️ If you are still not sure where to write about bugs or other questions about the game, then welcome to our Discord: https://discord.gg/tophouse

