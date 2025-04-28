Hello everyone! Today we're releasing our second Core Expansion and first piece of major content in Chapter IV: Khans of the Steppe. We're also releasing Update 1.16.0 "Chamfron" alongside this core expansion.

Check out the release trailer below, and then the changelog under that.

Added new ambience sounds and music tracks for nomads.

Revamped the old Mongol Invasion event chain, integrating new features and elements of the Greatest of Khans story

Added a new Nomadic Dynasty Legacy focusing on Herd management, Fertility, Raiding and military might

Added new Casus Bellis for nomad rulers, including Overrun Kingdom, Expand Dominance, Sovereignty, Humiliation, Retaliation, and Nomadic County/Duchy Quarrels

Hire courtiers and candidates for new court positions

Introduce your heir to potential friends and blood brothers

Reform the Great Khaganate Decision, a capstone to the GoK’s success, allowing them to establish a huge de jure empire and choose a government type of their choice (gaining significant bonuses towards that form of rule)

New Turkic, Mongolic and Iranian cultural nicknames for the Greatest of Khans

The Offer Submission or Ruin interaction for the Greatest of Khans, and the related GoK Onslaught CB

Revamped effects for the Greatest of Khans trait, and other bonuses

A Great War of Defiance CB that neighbors launch to prevent the Gurkhan from becoming Greatest of Khans

Created a Greatest of Khans storyline, beginning with the Become Greatest of Khans decision

Adds flavor events for Temujin and Jamukha, as well as a conqueror event to propel player Temujin to becoming Greatest of Khans

Added severed head content to the execution interaction, allowing you to keep the heads of those you behead, or send the head to their successor

Added more than 70 new flavour events for nomads, including events related to the seasons, blood brotherhood and migration.

Added the new Nerge Hunt type – an activity focused on obtaining Martial and Prowess skillpoints, Commander Traits and trait experience.

Added the new Tsaagaan Tsar Feast type, only available in the winter months, to celebrate the coming of a new year and obtain gifts from your guests.

Provides positive modifiers for useful blood brothers, and alliances between ruler blood brothers

Only available through the Swear Blood Brotherhood interaction

Added a new Blood Brother relationship type, hooked in as a variant of the friend relation

Added Siberian Permafrost county modifier to lands on the northeastern border of the map that highly synergizes with the Tribes of the North Cultural Tradition

Added new Cultural Traditions to Cultures in the Great Steppe

Added new Men-at-Arms for Nomads and Nomadic cultures

New Nomadic Court Positions: Stargazer, General, Chief Law Overseer, Siege Engineer, Quartermaster, Keeper of Horses and Chief Bodyguard, with new tasks that heavily interact with the Nomadic government and the Great Steppe.

Added two new non-nomadic tributary types and their obligation levels

Added a "become tributary" interaction, that lets you pledge yourself as tributary to an independent ruler of a government type that can have tributaries

Added a ‘Bring under Tribute’ CB for non-nomads to force an independent ruler into becoming your tributary

Changed the map table to be adjusted based on situation, e.g. the Byzantine map table is only for Byzantines, and the plague one only happens during significant plagues

New game rules to make other areas Nomadic: Sápmi and Karelia, Arabia, the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.

A new 1066 bookmark for Nomads: At the Gates.

A new 1178 bookmark for Nomads: The Endless Sky.

Added another new, unplayable government Type: Herders, which inhabit the Steppe and replenish Fertility, but lack any military strength.

Gather the largest Herd of the steppe and become the Gurkhan, a formidable warrior marked for greatness, en route to become the Greatest of Khans.

The Steppe Seasons affect the County Fertility of their region, as well as the behavior of the nomadic rulers within, including Vassalization and Tributarization acceptance, bonuses to raiding and even free CBs. The seasons are visualized on the map.

Every county within the Great Steppe has County Fertility, regulating the Herd gained by the nomads holding them. With appropriate alerts for when the fertility is low, or when its time to migrate.

Added the Great Steppe Situation: a new regional mechanic for the Eurasian Steppe, divided in three geographical regions.

The Way of the Nomad trait ensures that the nomadic lifestyle stays with their children for one generation after leaving the steppe, focusing on Cultural and Religious tolerance and opening up the possibility of becoming an adventurer.

Settlement Issues: new contracts available for nomadic rulers after migration, focusing on increasing the county control of their new area.

A new Succession Type for nomads: the Kurultai Succession with different outcomes based on how Stable or Chaotic it is. Chaotic successions have effects such as herd loss, realm splits, or even realm dissolution (depending on realm size and number of disobedient kurultai members)

New Council Positions for Nomads – the Kurultai Members.

Added new Schemes for Nomads, such as Steal Herd.

Nomadic Subjects and Courtiers have Obedience towards their overlord, measuring how likely they are to form factions, perform hostile plots and respect their decision of heir during succession.

5 Dominance levels for Nomads that govern their Domain and Vassal limit, which Decisions they can take and what titles they can target during migration.

The Nomadic Capital Domicile – It represents the collection of yurts nomads have during migration. They include 8 new domicile buildings with 80+ new internal upgrades and a Domicile Culture/Faith mechanic with unique Decisions and Character Interactions.

Nomadic Vassal Contracts: focused on Herd instead of Levies.

Herd is a new currency only available for Nomads that can be converted into Horde Riders and upgraded into better Men-at-Arms.

Migration allows nomadic rulers to move around the Great Steppe in search of better pasture lands. Negotiate with the locals or subjugate them by force.

Added the new Nomadic Government Type, heavily inspired by the nomads of the Eurasian Steppe, introducing a new playstyle around Herd and Migration.

Subject contracts can now have prestige transfers as obligations

Updated councilor related events to include kurultai if they fit the context

Added memory for all participants of a successful hunt

Added character interaction for guardians to teach a commander trait to a ward

Made it possible for domicile buildings to trigger specific map graphics for holdings

Added potential friends, potential lovers, tributaries, and suzerains to the default activity guest invite rules

A decision which allows you to turn your confederation into a kingdom-tier realm, with you as its monarch, and Confederation Elective succession for the created title

An Abandon Confederation decision for leaving your confederation

The Offer Confederation interaction, which adds rulers to the confederation

Added Confederations: an agreement between tribal or nomadic rulers that commits them to joining one another's defensive wars

Added 5 new Raid Intents, available for Nomadic and Tribal armies

St Wenceslaus Cathedral changes: the building now has 3 upgradable levels, renamed to Archcollegiate Church of St. Mary and St. Alexius, and moved to Łęczyca barony. The University special building has been returned to Kraków.

Rearranged the starting Cultural Traditions for cultures in the Steppe

Renamed the kingdom of Mongolia to the kingdom of Ötuken

Fixed an issue where newly landed Muslim rulers would get Male Preference instead of Male Only succession

Blocked armless people from doing actions which require using two hands

Fixed a bug where empire-tier title holders did not get the offer fealty malus for king-tier (or higher) titles

Fixed a typo having an additional comma in the description of grand wedding in the wedding ceremony

Fixed a few instances of incorrect usage of title tier as honorific

Fixed the inverted descriptions of mozarabic_break_with_rome_decision of righteous and fundamentalist

1178 start date: Sancho of Teruel, Tello Pedrez of Calatrava, Pedro II Manriquez of Molina, Fernando Rodrigez of Merida, now have feudal government

Event “Nursing a Suspicion” can no longer make spouses suspicious about themselves

The event night attack will no longer wound the same poor follower multiple times

The adventurer landed message will now only be shown for rulers within the same realm

The event treacherous slopes will now tell you of the outcome of the stewardship options

When your charioteer loses, the corresponding team color illustration will show up

Fixed peasant faction war being not inherited on death of the primary defender

Fixed bloody weddings and grand wedding events having incorrect scopes when disbursing rewards

Fixed ai adventurers sometimes getting a hook on you because they completed a contract for your councilor

Made it impossible to relocate your capital to a province with a disabled holding

Players will now only be informed of faith creation when nearby or otherwise relevant to them

Fixed appearance of monk in the necromancer event

Removed old holder of court position being oddly grateful that you replaced them

Changed court position tooltip concept to be player contextual, and display officer instead, or in addition to, court position when appropriate

Fixed missing councilor tooltip erroneously referencing councilor instead of kurultai member when playing as a nomad

Made effect tooltip for pleasure dome more generic in case you don't have a barony selected

Non-Christian characters will no longer use the crucifix scepter prop in admin realms

Characters will now use more correct cultural weapons in animations

Fixed dangerous beast slain modifier sometimes being applied after hunting non-dangerous animals

Fixed visuals for the soldier of the cross crusader trait event

Fixed fellow vassal faction join event referring to you as the liege

Fixed sometimes misleading tooltips for rewards and wounds in hunts

Fixed crash when calculating tax collector aptitude due to recursive call of script value

Fix to men at arms illustrations being stretched and cut too much at the top

Fix to maximum amount of horizontal slots for terrain effects

The ai will actually check if they can feudalize holdings now–they’ve never done so.

Fix to subject directive icons not being aligned properly

Flat MaA bonuses from cultural traditions have been converted to percentage bonuses.

Added a decaying opinion malus for your former suzerain if you break the tributary relationship by pledging fealty to someone else

Dissolution factions now also destroy any kingdoms an emperor might hold, avoiding border gore/impotent dissolution faction outcomes where everyone's still in one realm

Sheep with variants representing ewes and rams, single color and spotted breeds

Characters will now drink from culturally relevant cups

6 bows that can be drawn, both with and without arrows

Added new icons for the Nomadic and Herder Government Types

Added new smaller versions of the Nomadic Authority level icons to better fit in texts and use cases outside the Realm tab or nomadic HuD widget.

Added new Domicile background that fits the steppe and nomadic Domicile layout

Added new Domicile map pin background texture that fits better with the nomadic theme

Added new icons in both a rendered and flat style for the Nomadic Domicile depicting a yurt to better fit the nomadic theme.

Added new ethnicities for the Steppe: Tibetan, Turkic, West Turkic and Mongol

Added a new icon for the the Situations Map Mode

Burkhan Khaldun mesh and icon positioned in the map with the necessary terrain adjustments

Added new Event type icons for nomadic and migration related events

Added new assets to the Event window:

Added northern tribes, wolves of the deep steppe and iron cavalry cultural tradition images

Adjusted decision illustrations so that they do not stretch when made into a button or when non-decision images are used as decisions

Added new icons for the new Tributary interactions

Added Ovoo as temple mesh and illustration for settled Tengri rulers

Added a new icon for the Gurkhan

Added new Kurultai task icons and adjusted frame shape to fit the nomadic theme better

New icons added for nomadic dominance levels with a frame for the active level and a special frame for the highest level, both active and inactive.

Added new headers and patterns for Peaceful & Chaotic Succession shown in the Succession tab in the Realm view

Added new icons for Peaceful and Chaotic succession, both in a rendered and flat style.

Added new icons for Levies and Nomadic Riders which are the nomadic counterparts of feudal levies.

Added icons and illustrations for new nomadic Men-At-Arms unit types

Some improvements to the bp3 portrait environments

Added new event themes with associated icons

Added nomadic UI skin, inspired by Mongolian patterns, architecture and relief art. You can see elements from their yurts like the interior, fabrics with different patterns and symbols like the falcon.

Turkic cultures of the west steppes now use The Legacy of Persia clothing assets as they are a better fit historically

Vassal contracts lists on governments have been replaced with separate “subject contract groups” that can be reused between governments and used to start tributaries.

Most things “vassal contract” has been renamed “subject contract”.

Triggers related to vassals now often have tributary counterparts.

Triggers related to lieges now often have suzerain counterparts. Also overlord counterparts exist which acts on either liege or suzerain, depending on what the scoped character has.

Add debug info in portrait tooltip for played animation

Created a new raze_county script effect

Added new graphical 'defeated' unit state for units that have just lost a combat

Add holder_council_members and holder_tributaries as new elective succession candidate set types

Added deny_powerful_vassal government rule, which disallows a ruler from becoming a powerful vassal if they have a government with this rule (no uppity Herders allowed)

set_definitive_form now sets a default definite article for a title if the title does not already have a definite article set

Added support for setting the definite article of a dynamically generated title

Added on_actions for when a mercenary company is hired and dismissed

Added an on_action for when a character changes government type

Neighboring/_and_across_water_top_liege_realm/_owner script list variants now have suzerain variants as well

Adds modifiers character_opinion_from_high_prowess_add and character_opinion_from_low_prowess_add, altering the character's opinion based on their prowess delta from define average_prowess_value

Military_power compare trigger changes the ai_military_threat_modifier to use military_power instead of current/max_military_strength

Adds land_neighboring_realm_with_tributaries and land_neighboring_realm_with_tributaries_owner script lists

Added is_tributary_of_suzerain_or_above character trigger

Added an ai.interaction_values console command to determine an ai character's willingness to take an interaction on available targets

Localization used in the GUI for passing realm laws can now be customized per law

Added new character interaction target list, neighboring_rulers_including_tributary_borders

Added an ai_military_threat_modifier to be used in interactions that relate to the military threat value between two characters

Added a parameter for government types to allow tributaries

Added a parameter for government types for setting a scripted character template to be used when automatically generating characters for that type

Amended the vassal_contract_set_obligation_level effect with a version for tributaries called tributary_contract_set_obligation_level

Added a "hidden" animation in the default A-pose for testing purposes called bind_pose. It can be accessed in the portrait editor and is useful for checking clothing and body changes.

Domiciles are now owned by special landless titles instead of characters. The Domicile owner will be the special title holder.

Made it possible to set a scripted camera per triggered animation everywhere animations are used. This makes it possible to have horse and non-horse related triggered animations for one character position in the same event, for example.

The hard-coded limit of the amount of Legitimacy types that can exist has been removed

Each Legitimacy type can now have their own icon instead of sharing one

Added 'on_combat_start' and 'on_combat_unit_join_side' on actions

Added new script effects which allow more control over combat outcomes: ‘set_winner’, ‘force_win’, ‘set_disallowed_retreat’, ‘set_allow_early_retreat’, ‘set_skip_pursuit’