I invited a UX designer friend over for coffee, and when he saw my game, he spat his drink all over the screen: it was a total mess. He couldn’t instinctively figure out how to play or get through the tutorial. Then he grabbed a stick and started hitting me while explaining what needed to be fixed. Leaving me bloodied and whining on the floor, he told me I’d better rework everything before he came back.

So, I got to work and followed the instructions he had mercifully left me. And I have to say, his feedback was spot-on! I ended up redoing almost everything—from the navigation arrows to the menus, the journal and chat. These features had been haphazardly added throughout development, and they’ve now been reorganized into something much more coherent.

When my UX designer friend came back, I was proud of the result—clearer, more compact, smoother. He was satisfied and said: it’s playable now without making your eyes bleed, congratulations. I narrowly avoided another beating.

For the Steam update, I still wanted to add a little gameplay feature, so I included the ability to defecate on the floor, just in case you can’t afford a toilet. After all, a realistic simulation should consider even the roughest scenarios.

I also told the player Melon Fusk (himself a simulation of a mean human being) to chill out because he was playing too much and it was going to harm his health—not to mention he was getting a bit too nasty with the other players.

A few more bug fixes round things out.

While this update mainly brings quality-of-life improvements, I can already tell you I’m working on content and gameplay refinement updates that I can’t wait to show you and that could significantly impact the overall experience.

In the meantime, ride safe.

Charles Saucisse