Maintenance Announcement (April 22, 2025)

Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period:

From 17:00 to 18:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.0.20.1 (April 22, 2025)

BUG FIX

· Fixed description errors in Vassago's Ground Attack (in all support languages)

· Fixed the textual errors in Chinese in Mazinger Z's Arcade (Chapter 8)

· Fixed the displacement of stage after choosing to move on to the next stage at the last stage in Pilot Academy

· Fixed the active frames of (Heavy) Far East Martial Arts being passed through by Break Boost for Vassago

· Fixed Red Sunset under Kaaguya's Crimson Moon arsenal (active frames) disabling the opponent's counter after getting hit

· Fixed rolling/ balloon escape from Brave Rocket under Boss's Treasure arsenal boosting Boss's EN bar after the rocket hits the opponent

· Fixed the incorrect skill name for Dancouga on its Command List (↓↙←+A after Drawing)

· Fixed the unchainable combo when Getter-2 flash counters the opponent with Heavy Standing Attack and changes into Getter-3 for the following Jumping Medium Attack

· Fixed Nero being unable to throw after the disappearance of Simulacrum units summoned and GTW fighters

· Fixed Finisher Blades under Great Mazinger's Deathbringer arsenal being unable to block for the opponent in a close combat when it hits the target at the same frame as projectiles launched by other units

IMPROVEMENTS

· Optimized certain in-game VFX effects

· Added the shortcut to the Gachapon from the main screen

· Now displays the active title of the player after getting on a deck in the Battle Room