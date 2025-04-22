 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18190017 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update: Stability, Signals, and Scenario Improvements
This update improves game stability, adds support for new signals, updates scenarios, and enhances multiplayer. The operation of buffer lights has also been fixed.

General:
Improved stability, fixed bugs and crashes
Added more debugging data

Locomotives:
Fixed buffer lights on ChS4T
Added buffer lights for 2M62

Multiplayer:
Fixed signaling logic in the "Reverse" direction
Implemented whistle sound transmission from oncoming trains

Scenarios – Fixes and Improvements:
Kyiv — Myrhorod (Train 74)
Kyiv — Zhmerinka (Train 6001)
Kyiv — Shevchenko (Train 3702)
Kyiv — Shepetivka (Train 6669)
Lviv — Stryi (Train 2125)

Editor:
Signals now support non-Cyrillic designations G, D, P

