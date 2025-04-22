Update: Stability, Signals, and Scenario Improvements

This update improves game stability, adds support for new signals, updates scenarios, and enhances multiplayer. The operation of buffer lights has also been fixed.

General:

Improved stability, fixed bugs and crashes

Added more debugging data

Locomotives:

Fixed buffer lights on ChS4T

Added buffer lights for 2M62

Multiplayer:

Fixed signaling logic in the "Reverse" direction

Implemented whistle sound transmission from oncoming trains

Scenarios – Fixes and Improvements:

Kyiv — Myrhorod (Train 74)

Kyiv — Zhmerinka (Train 6001)

Kyiv — Shevchenko (Train 3702)

Kyiv — Shepetivka (Train 6669)

Lviv — Stryi (Train 2125)

Editor:

Signals now support non-Cyrillic designations G, D, P