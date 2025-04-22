 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18190006
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjusting the hit mode of all scrolls, will it be affected by the spirit now
Adjust the casting interval of automatic BUFF during combat
New linkage challenge boss, located behind the Blood Moon Fortress

Changed files in this update

Depot 2514681
