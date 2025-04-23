 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18189967
■Featured Content

  • Updated matchmaking behavior: Runner pick now begins after 6 players have joined.
    *Note: Runner pick will start once a team of 3 players has been formed in the lobby.

■Balancing

  • VELVET
    △ Main Weapon “Photon Blade” — Increased Ultimate gauge gain from the shockwave at full charge.

  • SKYBOLT
    △ Ultimate Skill “Trigger Zappy” — Added a new effect: Reduces damage taken by 30% while active.

  • LEVIN
    △ Additional attacks during Skill and Ultimate activation — Damage increased from 60 → 70.
    △ Ultimate “Judgment” — Now restores Boost Gauge upon activation.

  • Sub Weapon: Homing Stars
    △ Damage increased from 32 → 40.

■Other

  • Discord Invitation Dialog: Once viewed, it will no longer appear again.

■Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue where XP was not displayed correctly when placing 5th or 6th in Survival Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where models were not displayed correctly in the “Six Star City (Night)” stage.

  • Fixed an issue where car objects could not be grabbed.

  • Fixed an issue where punches would continue to trigger under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where an "Unknown Error" would occur due to a timeout during downloads on game startup.

