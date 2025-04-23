Sub Weapon: Homing Stars △ Damage increased from 32 → 40.

LEVIN △ Additional attacks during Skill and Ultimate activation — Damage increased from 60 → 70. △ Ultimate “Judgment” — Now restores Boost Gauge upon activation.

SKYBOLT △ Ultimate Skill “Trigger Zappy” — Added a new effect: Reduces damage taken by 30% while active.

VELVET △ Main Weapon “Photon Blade” — Increased Ultimate gauge gain from the shockwave at full charge.

Fixed an issue where XP was not displayed correctly when placing 5th or 6th in Survival Mode.

Fixed an issue where models were not displayed correctly in the “Six Star City (Night)” stage.

Fixed an issue where car objects could not be grabbed.

Fixed an issue where punches would continue to trigger under certain conditions.