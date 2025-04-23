■Featured Content
- Updated matchmaking behavior: Runner pick now begins after 6 players have joined.
*Note: Runner pick will start once a team of 3 players has been formed in the lobby.
■Balancing
VELVET
△ Main Weapon “Photon Blade” — Increased Ultimate gauge gain from the shockwave at full charge.
SKYBOLT
△ Ultimate Skill “Trigger Zappy” — Added a new effect: Reduces damage taken by 30% while active.
LEVIN
△ Additional attacks during Skill and Ultimate activation — Damage increased from 60 → 70.
△ Ultimate “Judgment” — Now restores Boost Gauge upon activation.
Sub Weapon: Homing Stars
△ Damage increased from 32 → 40.
■Other
- Discord Invitation Dialog: Once viewed, it will no longer appear again.
■Bug Fix
Fixed an issue where XP was not displayed correctly when placing 5th or 6th in Survival Mode.
Fixed an issue where models were not displayed correctly in the “Six Star City (Night)” stage.
Fixed an issue where car objects could not be grabbed.
Fixed an issue where punches would continue to trigger under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where an "Unknown Error" would occur due to a timeout during downloads on game startup.
