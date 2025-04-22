IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXED BUGS FOUND:

Hello All,

We made some improvements and fixed some small bugs found on version 1.0.0.3. Our team just fixed it in few hours after the update.

See the patch notes about the bugs found and fixed below:

FIXED BUGS FOUND:

A bug on all 3 Relax Mode Stage was found. This bug was making the game crashes when finishing the level. Now the bug was fixed and when you win any level you will be back to main menu.

A bug on List of Cards page was found, that was preventing the camera to move down to see the other cards on the list. Now the bug was fixed and you can use arrows up and down to see the entire list.

IMPROVEMENTS:

A improvement on BGM and sounds volume was made. Now the volume of all musics and sound effects is more balanced.

If you found more bugs that wasn´t found yet, please tells us on comments, we will fix it as soon as possible.

Thaks all! Now have fun finding the most lovely couples on Steam!

See you all!