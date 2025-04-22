v1.3.1 - Wheel of Fate [DLC]

Corrupted saves? Banished. Smited. Yeeted into the void.

Added a shiny new Chapters Selection feature to the main menu!

Want to relive the Prologue? Done. Jump into Chapter 3 like a maniac? Go for it. Skip the fluff and dive straight into the DLC? Absolutely.

No more "Help my save broke!"—just pick where you want to go, and off you go like a goddamn time-traveling paladin.

This is your story, your warpath, your schedule. No one tells Varael'dris when to swing!