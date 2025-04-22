 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18189847
Hey all!

This is a small patch with improvements to general performance of the game as well as one crash fix.

Changelog

  • Improved level loading times. Depending on your machine, you may see even multiple seconds shaved off of all loading screen times.

  • Improved performance (FPS) across the whole game. However, if your FPS never dipped below 60 in the past, you won't see a difference, because the game is capped to 60 FPS anyway.

  • Fixed time slowing down when FPS falls below 60. Now the world is simulated using a dynamic time scale, which means that the game will behave mostly the same even if the framerate falls below 60.

  • Fixed a crash that would rarely happen when killing a worm type enemy.

Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cebQadnREq

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/antstookmyeye

Follow us on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/antstookmyeyeball.com

