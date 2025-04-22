Hey all!
This is a small patch with improvements to general performance of the game as well as one crash fix.
Changelog
-
Improved level loading times. Depending on your machine, you may see even multiple seconds shaved off of all loading screen times.
-
Improved performance (FPS) across the whole game. However, if your FPS never dipped below 60 in the past, you won't see a difference, because the game is capped to 60 FPS anyway.
-
Fixed time slowing down when FPS falls below 60. Now the world is simulated using a dynamic time scale, which means that the game will behave mostly the same even if the framerate falls below 60.
-
Fixed a crash that would rarely happen when killing a worm type enemy.
