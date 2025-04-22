Hey all!

This is a small patch with improvements to general performance of the game as well as one crash fix.

Changelog

Improved level loading times. Depending on your machine, you may see even multiple seconds shaved off of all loading screen times.

Improved performance (FPS) across the whole game. However, if your FPS never dipped below 60 in the past, you won't see a difference, because the game is capped to 60 FPS anyway.

Fixed time slowing down when FPS falls below 60. Now the world is simulated using a dynamic time scale, which means that the game will behave mostly the same even if the framerate falls below 60.