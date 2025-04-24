Hello to all of the gamers who have poured out your love for the Staffer series. We are Team Tetrapod.

In March, we launched the second spinoff game in the Staffer series called Dice Eater: A Supernatural Mystery Card Game.

Dice Eater ended up being a new and challenging project for us, and in the end, it turned out the direction of the game did not line up with what fans were expecting.

Originally, it was our plan to add challenge mode to the official release of Dice Eater that would have taken a roguelike format. However, as our players generally rated the basic gameplay of Dice Eater poorly, we've judged that this decision would not take the game in a better direction.

Thus, we've decided to scrap the planned 'challenge mode' feature and focus instead on developing the story-oriented content with a 'Story Mode – Chapter 2.'

If we view chapter one of the story mode available now as the part where the protagonist 'analysis' her opponent's supernatural abilities, chapter two is going to be about 'applying' the revealed supernatural abilities in order to face stronger opponents.

After chapter one, The Crow will once again receive an invitation from The Exchange, where she will begin using her own pieces of staff against a number of other pieces of staff.

Following the feedback we've gotten from our gaming community, we're going to speed up the pace of the game for the scheduled official June release of the game and aim to place more weight on the story elements within the game.

It would be a difficult challenge to change the fundamentals that Dice Eater had been build upon, but we can at least work our hardest to give meaning to the game for those who take their time to play it.

Warm regards and great thanks,

All of us at Team Tetrapod