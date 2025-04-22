-
Fixes a bug that caused spider movement and attack speed to be inconsistent
-
Fixes a bug that sometimes caused endless loading after changing character or logging out
-
Fixes several bugs that could cause ghost items to appear in your inventory
-
Fixes a bug that sometimes caused issues with outdoor loot spots
Bug Fixes (V0.332)
Update notes via Steam Community
