22 April 2025 Build 18189772 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes a bug that caused spider movement and attack speed to be inconsistent

  • Fixes a bug that sometimes caused endless loading after changing character or logging out

  • Fixes several bugs that could cause ghost items to appear in your inventory

  • Fixes a bug that sometimes caused issues with outdoor loot spots

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Dead Frontier 2 Content Depot 744901
