Howdy!
In this FINAL update:
**- Brand new Hellscape Max Difficulty Mode!
- New rewards!
- Pause button & Return to Menu button.**
- More time & difficulty balance changes.
- Camera scrambling.
- Some audio tweaks.
Enjoy, gamers. :)
