Major 22 April 2025 Build 18189636 Edited 22 April 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy!

In this FINAL update:
**- Brand new Hellscape Max Difficulty Mode!

  • New rewards!
  • Pause button & Return to Menu button.**
  • More time & difficulty balance changes.
  • Camera scrambling.
  • Some audio tweaks.

Enjoy, gamers. :)

