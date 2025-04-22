Hello friends!
Red October is now available on Steam! This is an atmospheric sci-fi thriller that will take you to the secret Soviet scientific center Oktyabrsk-21.
You are Dmitry Sokolov, a nuclear physicist working on the secret project “Red October”. Scientific discoveries, intrigue and difficult moral choices that will determine the future await you.
What's in the game:
-
A gripping story with choices that affect the finale
-
The atmosphere of Soviet science fiction
-
Colorful characters and tense events
Red October is available on Steam! Dive into the world of science and mystery to decide the fate of the project. I am waiting for your feedback and impressions!