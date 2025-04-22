 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18189577 Edited 22 April 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

Red October is now available on Steam! This is an atmospheric sci-fi thriller that will take you to the secret Soviet scientific center Oktyabrsk-21.

You are Dmitry Sokolov, a nuclear physicist working on the secret project “Red October”. Scientific discoveries, intrigue and difficult moral choices that will determine the future await you.

What's in the game:

  • A gripping story with choices that affect the finale

  • The atmosphere of Soviet science fiction

  • Colorful characters and tense events

Red October is available on Steam! Dive into the world of science and mystery to decide the fate of the project. I am waiting for your feedback and impressions!

