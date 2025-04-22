Hello friends!

Red October is now available on Steam! This is an atmospheric sci-fi thriller that will take you to the secret Soviet scientific center Oktyabrsk-21.

You are Dmitry Sokolov, a nuclear physicist working on the secret project “Red October”. Scientific discoveries, intrigue and difficult moral choices that will determine the future await you.

What's in the game:

A gripping story with choices that affect the finale

The atmosphere of Soviet science fiction

Colorful characters and tense events

Red October is available on Steam! Dive into the world of science and mystery to decide the fate of the project. I am waiting for your feedback and impressions!