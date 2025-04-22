Thank you all for the support, feedback, and suggestions. Again! I can't express how much I appreciate the kind-hearted people in this community! This update focus is bug fixing, system improvements, and overall performance enhancements:
-
Fixed a bug that was limiting tech tree options
-
Fixed a UI bug related to the scroll function
-
Fixed a minor bug related to crafting
-
Fixed a bug related to AI movement
-
Fixed a minor server networking bug that impacted performance for some players
-
Fixed an async-related bug
-
Fixed a minor buildable positioning bug
-
Improved AI navigation system
-
Improved overall performance
-
Improved Nanite object load times
-
Minor improvements to UI function performance
**Hello again! I want to thank you all for your continued support and for playing Planetaries.
I’m currently working on a future major update, which will bring the game to newer technologies this might impact performance slightly but will also improve visuals and the overall experience.
What would you like to see in the future of Planetaries? Let me know!**
Changed files in this update