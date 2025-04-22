Thank you all for the support, feedback, and suggestions. Again! I can't express how much I appreciate the kind-hearted people in this community! This update focus is bug fixing, system improvements, and overall performance enhancements:

Fixed a bug that was limiting tech tree options

Fixed a UI bug related to the scroll function

Fixed a minor bug related to crafting

Fixed a bug related to AI movement

Fixed a minor server networking bug that impacted performance for some players

Fixed an async-related bug

Fixed a minor buildable positioning bug

Improved AI navigation system

Improved overall performance

Improved Nanite object load times

Minor improvements to UI function performance

**Hello again! I want to thank you all for your continued support and for playing Planetaries.

I’m currently working on a future major update, which will bring the game to newer technologies this might impact performance slightly but will also improve visuals and the overall experience.

What would you like to see in the future of Planetaries? Let me know!**