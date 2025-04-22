Aircraft

A bug that caused holding down the “Fire flares” control to block the use of the “Fire chaff” control and vice versa has been fixed.

A bug that caused the point of interest to disappear when setting it through the Optical Seeker View has been fixed.

Seeker FoV reduction for AAM IR seekers now happens after locking onto the target and not after launch. (Report).

A bug where “Reset Radar/IRST direction to boresight” did not function correctly on radars with a vertically asymmetric scan area has been fixed. (Rеpоrt).

Ground Vehicles

A bug that caused tank turrets to rotate backwards if the game stayed minimized for a long time while moving in battle has been fixed. (Report).

Sound

A bug that caused the player in an aircraft to sometimes hear ground vehicles regardless of the distance has been fixed. (Report).

A bug that caused the nuke siren to sometimes start playing much later after the nuke-carrying aircraft spawned in has been fixed. (Report).

Matchmaking

The rules for calculating the average Battle Rating in Air Arcade Battles have been simplified. Previously, the rounding of the rating could depend on the number of aircraft in the crewslots when a player used fewer than three aircraft. For more details on matchmaking based on average Battle Rating, please check out the article on the Wiki.

Locations and Missions

Japan — a bug that caused the building in the E6/E7 grid squares (on capture point C in “Domination”) to sometimes disappear has been fixed.

Interface

The notification about enabled radar cyclic target switching is no longer displayed on the input from the “Horizontal Radar/IRST target cue control axis”. (Report).

A bug that caused the nicknames of some players in replays to change to the nickname of the player who was watching the replay has been fixed. (Report).

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.