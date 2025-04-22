Hello Divers!
We have conducted a hotfix to address some of the issues that occurred after the update.
Please find the details below:
◈ Update Version:
-
Win: v1.0.4.1647
-
Mac: v1.0.4.589
◈ Update Content
-
Improvements
-
Bug fixes
ICHIBAN'S HOLIDAY DLC
[Improvements]
-
The Cooksta feed will be updated when DLC-exclusive staff reaches level 20
-
While holding a weapon, weapon attacks take priority over grabs in the beat 'em up mini-game, “Sea Blue's Hideout”
DAVE THE DIVER – Base Game
[Bug Fixes]
1) Farm
-
Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, Cucumber Seeds were not unlocked right after completing the “Cucumber Party?” mission
- If the Cucumber Seeds are not unlocked even after updating the game, please talk to Otto again to resolve the issue.
Additional Information
- If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server.
Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.****
- In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.**
Windows:
%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow\nexon\DAVE THE DIVER
Mac OS:
~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
or
~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
Steam Deck:
./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER
◈ Notes
- If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
- Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Changed files in this update