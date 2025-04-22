Hello Divers!

We have conducted a hotfix to address some of the issues that occurred after the update.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

Win: v1.0.4.1647

Mac: v1.0.4.589

◈ Update Content

Improvements

Bug fixes

ICHIBAN'S HOLIDAY DLC

[Improvements]

The Cooksta feed will be updated when DLC-exclusive staff reaches level 20

While holding a weapon, weapon attacks take priority over grabs in the beat 'em up mini-game, “Sea Blue's Hideout”

DAVE THE DIVER – Base Game

[Bug Fixes]

1) Farm

Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, Cucumber Seeds were not unlocked right after completing the “Cucumber Party?” mission If the Cucumber Seeds are not unlocked even after updating the game, please talk to Otto again to resolve the issue.



Additional Information

If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server.

Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.****

Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.**** In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the [File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.** Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes