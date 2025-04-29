 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18189414 Edited 29 April 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new patch is up for No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. Here's what's new:

  • Keys assigned to High/Low Beat Attack on keyboard can now be used to shoot in "Bizarre Jelly 5" mini-game.
  • Fixed another situation in Side Job 08 "Stings So Good" where the player's controls could become locked.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of some Side Jobs.
  • Fixed an uncommon situation where the achievement "It was a Desperate Struggle" could fail to unlock.
  • Fixed a crash caused by enabling MSAA on certain graphics cards.
  • Slightly improved performance and quality when FXAA is enabled.
  • Improved compatibility with variable refresh rate displays.
  • Other minor performance optimizations and stability fixes.

If you encounter any issues with No More Heroes 2, please email support@xseedgames.com with details.

Build ID: 18189414

Changed files in this update

Windows NMH2 Content Depot 1420301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link