A new patch is up for No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. Here's what's new:

Keys assigned to High/Low Beat Attack on keyboard can now be used to shoot in "Bizarre Jelly 5" mini-game.

Fixed another situation in Side Job 08 "Stings So Good" where the player's controls could become locked.

Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of some Side Jobs.

Fixed an uncommon situation where the achievement "It was a Desperate Struggle" could fail to unlock.

Fixed a crash caused by enabling MSAA on certain graphics cards.

Slightly improved performance and quality when FXAA is enabled.

Improved compatibility with variable refresh rate displays.

Other minor performance optimizations and stability fixes.

If you encounter any issues with No More Heroes 2, please email support@xseedgames.com with details.

Build ID: 18189414