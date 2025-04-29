A new patch is up for No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. Here's what's new:
- Keys assigned to High/Low Beat Attack on keyboard can now be used to shoot in "Bizarre Jelly 5" mini-game.
- Fixed another situation in Side Job 08 "Stings So Good" where the player's controls could become locked.
- Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of some Side Jobs.
- Fixed an uncommon situation where the achievement "It was a Desperate Struggle" could fail to unlock.
- Fixed a crash caused by enabling MSAA on certain graphics cards.
- Slightly improved performance and quality when FXAA is enabled.
- Improved compatibility with variable refresh rate displays.
- Other minor performance optimizations and stability fixes.
If you encounter any issues with No More Heroes 2, please email support@xseedgames.com with details.
Build ID: 18189414
