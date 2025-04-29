A new patch is up for No More Heroes. Here's what's new:

Fixed High Beat Attack charge not working correctly.

Disabled entering area transitions while Schpeltiger is being brought to you, which would cause a crash.

Drawing distance has been slightly increased in some locations.

Fixed an uncommon situation where the achievement "No More Hero" could fail to unlock.

Fixed a crash caused by enabling MSAA on certain graphics cards.

Slightly improved performance and quality when FXAA is enabled.

Improved compatibility with variable refresh rate displays.

Other minor performance optimizations and stability fixes.

If you encounter any issues with No More Heroes, please email support@xseedgames.com with details.

Build ID: 18189395