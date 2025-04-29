 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18189395
A new patch is up for No More Heroes. Here's what's new:

  • Fixed High Beat Attack charge not working correctly.
  • Disabled entering area transitions while Schpeltiger is being brought to you, which would cause a crash.
  • Drawing distance has been slightly increased in some locations.
  • Fixed an uncommon situation where the achievement "No More Hero" could fail to unlock.
  • Fixed a crash caused by enabling MSAA on certain graphics cards.
  • Slightly improved performance and quality when FXAA is enabled.
  • Improved compatibility with variable refresh rate displays.
  • Other minor performance optimizations and stability fixes.

If you encounter any issues with No More Heroes, please email support@xseedgames.com with details.

Build ID: 18189395

