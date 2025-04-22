-
Broken units can no longer reveal concealed enemy units
-
Concealed Infantry can advance into broken units
-
Units broken in close combat don't fight back and get killed more easily
-
In addition shocked, stunned, unknown vehicles and units in a melee can not reveal enemy concealed units.
-
Previously, 4 or less wires in a hex were for decorative purpose only but will now be removed (hidden) in the main game and in the scenario editor.
Scenario designers are reminded that you need to place 5 pieces of wire in a hex for it to have an effect.
-
Gunshells have double speed on ranges > 12. So games plays a bit faster.
-
Fixed some AI behaviors with Tanks, they should now find their way into the battle more easily.
-
Added a display showing the dice rolled.
Broken Unit Behavior Update 1.397
