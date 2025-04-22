 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18189374 Edited 22 April 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Broken units can no longer reveal concealed enemy units

  2. Concealed Infantry can advance into broken units

  3. Units broken in close combat don't fight back and get killed more easily

  4. In addition shocked, stunned, unknown vehicles and units in a melee can not reveal enemy concealed units.

  5. Previously, 4 or less wires in a hex were for decorative purpose only but will now be removed (hidden) in the main game and in the scenario editor.
    Scenario designers are reminded that you need to place 5 pieces of wire in a hex for it to have an effect.

  6. Gunshells have double speed on ranges > 12. So games plays a bit faster.

  7. Fixed some AI behaviors with Tanks, they should now find their way into the battle more easily.

  8. Added a display showing the dice rolled.

Changed files in this update

Windows Second Front Wargame Content Depot 1148491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link