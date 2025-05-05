

Protectors of the Light,

Patch v1.0.2.2 is a continuation of our work towards our current central goal; creating a consistent and stable gameplay experience for all players.

**

Crash Fixes

**

Fix for a crash in the main menu

Fix for a crash occurring because of the ‘network error’ pop-up

Fix for a crash on the Hero selection screen

Crash fixes related to unit rendering

** General Fixes **

Fix for the Multiplayer lobby difficulty screen when processing a high volume of characters

Fix for the score multiplier displaying extra digits when setting the game difficulty

Fixed some UI flickering while playing in windowed mode

Fixed some abilities not being localized correctly

We are dedicated to eliminating critical issues impacting players, which at this time is primarily in the form of crashes. We are investigating and working on a number of fixes, including solutions for ‘Hero crashes’, most specifically those associated with Aurelia and Vizargo.

As always, your patience and support are greatly appreciated by the entire team. Along with your feedback and reports, which are incredibly valuable in helping us pinpoint and address these issues.

Thank you,

The Age of Darkness Team