Hello looters!
A quick patch for some minor bugs:
Bugs
- Fixed chests being still opened after a room reset
- Fixed flying keys leaving the levels and softlocking the game (they'll spawn back after 40 sec)
Have fun!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello looters!
A quick patch for some minor bugs:
Have fun!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update