22 April 2025 Build 18189298
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello looters!

A quick patch for some minor bugs:

Bugs

  • Fixed chests being still opened after a room reset
  • Fixed flying keys leaving the levels and softlocking the game (they'll spawn back after 40 sec)

Have fun!

Open link