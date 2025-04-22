The most exciting batch of changes for Master of Chess is done!

Yes, there's still a lot more work to be done, but I'm getting there and I have a feeling that the hardest things are behind me now. Due to amount of changes, there's a high possibility of bugs. Please report them on Discord or in community 🙏.

I plan to release the game out from Early Access in couple of months. What's the biggest problem you have with the game? What's missing? Let me know so I can get it in before the 1.0.0 release!

Changes

I've covered all the bigger changes in previous blogs so I'll just go out and list out all the changes I've remembered to record.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

Fix AI logic on recaptures

Fix negamax crash

Fix bug with puzzles and progress points

Fix issue with female title tooltips

Fix issue with puzzle coach explanations

Fix message icon for tournaments starting

Fix bug with turning sound off

Fix bugs with progress screen progress assignment

Improve draw offer criteria

➕ Features & Additions

Allow saving mid-game

Add coaches

Add openings

Add auto-save after a game

Add tutorials for new features

Add translations

🎮 Gameplay & Logic

Return entry fee on tournament withdrawal

Improve AI consideration for recapture

🎨 UI/UX & Design

UX improvements

Player Details modal

Font consolidation

Some UI changes

🔊 Audio

SFX (sound effects)

What's next

One thing I've learned through these past months is that I enjoy much more to have the updates in smaller batches and delivered faster. I'll do my best to keep the update cadence better in upcoming months.

One thing to note is that I've been spending time helping a friend to release his detective game. Please wishlist it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2797960/Confidential_Killings/