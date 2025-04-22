The most exciting batch of changes for Master of Chess is done!
Yes, there's still a lot more work to be done, but I'm getting there and I have a feeling that the hardest things are behind me now. Due to amount of changes, there's a high possibility of bugs. Please report them on Discord or in community 🙏.
I plan to release the game out from Early Access in couple of months. What's the biggest problem you have with the game? What's missing? Let me know so I can get it in before the 1.0.0 release!
Changes
I've covered all the bigger changes in previous blogs so I'll just go out and list out all the changes I've remembered to record.
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements
-
Fix AI logic on recaptures
-
Fix negamax crash
-
Fix bug with puzzles and progress points
-
Fix issue with female title tooltips
-
Fix issue with puzzle coach explanations
-
Fix message icon for tournaments starting
-
Fix bug with turning sound off
-
Fix bugs with progress screen progress assignment
-
Improve draw offer criteria
➕ Features & Additions
-
Allow saving mid-game
-
Add coaches
-
Add openings
-
Add auto-save after a game
-
Add tutorials for new features
-
Add translations
🎮 Gameplay & Logic
-
Return entry fee on tournament withdrawal
-
Improve AI consideration for recapture
🎨 UI/UX & Design
-
UX improvements
-
Player Details modal
-
Font consolidation
-
Some UI changes
🔊 Audio
- SFX (sound effects)
What's next
One thing I've learned through these past months is that I enjoy much more to have the updates in smaller batches and delivered faster. I'll do my best to keep the update cadence better in upcoming months.
One thing to note is that I've been spending time helping a friend to release his detective game. Please wishlist it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2797960/Confidential_Killings/
