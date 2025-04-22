CHRISTMAS IN APRIL?...

nope But I do have a pretty Major Update for everyone today introducing:

SAVES

That's right enjoy finally taking your time soaking up the warm fireplace, being stuck in the sewer, or using that sweet new double jump also included in this update! (mort's been practicing gymnastics very hard) or quit cold turkey with the Capnophobia setting but in the meantime here are the patch notes

PATCH NOOOOOOTTTTTEEEEESSSS

-fixed geometry in several spots

-fixed an issue preventing players from changing setting in the title screen

-fixed and issue causing extreme zoom when leaving dialogue

NEW ADDITIONS

-Saves

-Double Jump

-Capnophobia toggle

-Moved a mort to a new location

-album covers and new objects in the room

KNOWN ISSUES

-some players may find themselves falling through the floor of the sewers due to the aerodynamics of mort and his compacity to go Mach 1 (much more rare)

-some players may also be able to get a peak under the floor when using maggot physics... I think the floor doesn't like mort very much (yes I know this has been sitting here for a hot minute)

OVERGROWN! will be released on steam in June! the steam page is live so what are you waiting for? Wishlist now!

new 2.0 update for this game is still in progress but some of the features were so good I wanted to add them to enjoy right now

that all for now but I hope you enjoy these mid sized update

-Tizby

