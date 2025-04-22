 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18188738 Edited 22 April 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and notifications added regarding sports stadium opening and closing times, as well as other sports event notifications. Minor player stats adjustments. Pumpkins have been placed inside the chest.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3452531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link